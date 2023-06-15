Joe Fanning doubles up on Pontefract's racing for everyone evening meeting

Keen to showcase the extensive improvements to the accessibility features on the track, the racecourse hosted a special race meeting to encourage those who had never been to Pontefract before to give it a go, writes Richard Hammill.

With two BSL interpreters signing the race commentary and assisting racegoers from the deaf community, the course also welcomed the team from ‘Autism In Racing’ and their incredible sensory room and hosted a ‘trip down Memory Lane’ talk for a group of dementia patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the track it was a good night for the Johnston/Fanning combination as they secured a double courtesy of Yorkindess and Hi Clare.

Neverstopdreaming, under a strong ride from PJ McDonald, won a close finish. Picture Alan Wright

Fresh from securing the leading jockey prize at the Sunday Series Race meeting at Beverley, Joe Fanning once again showed his brilliance in the saddle, especially when riding horses who like to be close to the pace.

Like many of the horses from the yard, both horses were always near the front and battled on bravely once challenged.

There was nearly a treble for the Johnston team when their two-year-old debutant, Soveraine, was just touched off in the Northern Commercials Maiden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The experience of James Horton’s Neverstopdreaming proved crucial in the closing stages as the mount of PJ McDonald edged ahead by a neck.

Yorkindness, ridden by Joe Fanning, gets ahead to win at Pontefract. Picture: Alan Wright

An expensive yearling, the daughter of No Nay Never is now likely to head to Newmarket for the Listed Empress Stakes at the beginning of July.

Feature race on the card was the 1m4f Autism In Racing handicap and another Johnston runner, La Pulga, was all the rage and sent off the favourite at 15-8.

For much of the home straight, it looked as though the money was well placed. However, Ian Williams’ C’Mon Kenny produced a sparkling turn of foot to put his head in front in the shadows of the post in the hands of jockey Andrew Mullen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​The opening race at this race meeting has been farmed recently by trainer Paul Midgley who had taken this race for the last four years.

He was represented by Indian Sounds in the 2023 running and his well backed favourite made it five out of five when quickening up smartly under 7lb apprentice Elle-May Croot to win by 3¾ lengths.

The Bill Carrigill Memorial Handicap commemorated the life of a former Pontefract Annual Badge Holder. It was also a memorable race for Sean Murray who registered his first win since adding his name to the training licence of Roger Fell when Iron Sheriff proved much the strongest under Johnny Peate.

The five-year-old has been in great form in recent weeks and is likely to be turned out quickly again to strike while the iron is hot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mr Wolf Sprint celebrates the career of the winning most horse at Pontefract, who clocked up eight wins at the West Yorkshire track.

Round The Island (seven wins) and Corinthia Knight (five wins) were both declared to run.

While Round The Island would prefer a softer surface and was withdrawn, Corinthia Knight showed a welcome return to form to finish fourth.

But the win went to Craig Lidster’s Caesars Pearl who held on by the narrowest of margins from the fast finishing Milbanke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next race meeting at Pontefract is part of the Sky Bet Sunday Series on Sunday, June 25.

The ‘Yorkshire Heritage’ race meeting has an incredible £200k worth of prize money up for grabs. It is the first Family Day of the season and is always a popular event.