John Cena - WWE star becomes 'follower' of Castleford Tigers, Wakefield Trinity and Featherstone Rovers

JOHN CENA: At a wheelchair rugby match at the Invictus Games in 2016. Picture: Getty Images.

The 44-year-old rose to stardom with the WWE, where he became a 16-time world champion to become one of the most recognisable faces on the planet.

In recent years, he has branched out into bigger acting roles and become a major movie star. He is set to feature in the ninth instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise, 'F9'.

His recent activity on Twitter suggests he may have become a rugby league fan after he followed the likes of Castleford Tigers , Wakefield Trinity, Featherstone Rovers, Wigan Warriors and the official Super League account in the last 24 hours.

The Tigers acknowledged Cena's decision to follow their official account, tweeting: "We can see you John Cena! CONFIRMED Cena is a Tiger!"

Featherstone also got in on the action when Cena also followed the 1895 Cup finalists. They tweeted: "Out Of Nowhere! John Cena is a Capper!"

Huddersfield Giants were another club who Cena decided to follow with the West Yorkshire outfit offering to send him a cowbell in a nod to the percussion instrument that is normally heard ringing at their home matches.

Castleford and Wakefield take each other on in a derby match tonight. Cena's Twitter activity has certainly created a lot of intrigue - maybe the man himself might shed more light on his latest interest in rugby league sometime soon.