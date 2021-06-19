John Cena - WWE star becomes 'follower' of Castleford Tigers, Wakefield Trinity and Featherstone Rovers

A flurry of social media activity suggests that WWE superstar and actor John Cena may have become one of rugby league's most famous rugby league fans.

By Ben McKenna
Saturday, 19th June 2021, 8:31 am
JOHN CENA: At a wheelchair rugby match at the Invictus Games in 2016. Picture: Getty Images.

The 44-year-old rose to stardom with the WWE, where he became a 16-time world champion to become one of the most recognisable faces on the planet.

In recent years, he has branched out into bigger acting roles and become a major movie star. He is set to feature in the ninth instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise, 'F9'.

His recent activity on Twitter suggests he may have become a rugby league fan after he followed the likes of Castleford Tigers , Wakefield Trinity, Featherstone Rovers, Wigan Warriors and the official Super League account in the last 24 hours.

The Tigers acknowledged Cena's decision to follow their official account, tweeting: "We can see you John Cena! CONFIRMED Cena is a Tiger!"

Featherstone also got in on the action when Cena also followed the 1895 Cup finalists. They tweeted: "Out Of Nowhere! John Cena is a Capper!"

Huddersfield Giants were another club who Cena decided to follow with the West Yorkshire outfit offering to send him a cowbell in a nod to the percussion instrument that is normally heard ringing at their home matches.

Castleford and Wakefield take each other on in a derby match tonight. Cena's Twitter activity has certainly created a lot of intrigue - maybe the man himself might shed more light on his latest interest in rugby league sometime soon.

JOHN CENA: The WWE superstar has been following rugby league teams on Twitter. Picture: Getty Images.
Castleford TigersWakefield TrinityFeatherstone Rovers