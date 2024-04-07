Karate success runs in the family with Haycock youngsters Alfie, Esme and Layla

Castleford’s Haycock family are continuing to be big hits in the karate world.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 7th Apr 2024, 08:00 BST
Young star Alfie and his younger sister Esme have both enjoyed success in national and international competitions where they have represented Castleford with distinction.

And now they have been joined by another member of the Haycock family with Layla also showing rich promise.

Alfie and Esme Haycock are part of the GB Karate Squad and compete in domestic and international competitions.

Esme Haycock won a silver medal in the Malta World Championships.Esme Haycock won a silver medal in the Malta World Championships.
Alfie, 15, is a Black Belt, has been training since he was seven and has been a member of the GB squad since 2019.

In 2019 he attended his first international World Championships in Slovakia where he was unlucky to come away without a medal.

In October, 2019, he competed in Denmark at the European Championships, winning a bronze medal for Team Kumite (fighting).

Alfie won a gold medal for Kata in 2022 when he competed in a prestigious competition in Malta and won a silver for individual Kumite in the European Karate Championships in Italy as well as earning two bronze medals for Team Kumite.

Six-year-old Layla Haycock has done Britain proud with a World Championship success.Six-year-old Layla Haycock has done Britain proud with a World Championship success.
Last year the World Karate Championships in Dundee brought him a Team Kumite silver.

Alfie has now just returned home from the Malta World Championships when he took another silver for Kumite.

Younger sister Esme has followed in his footsteps since taking up the sport 20 months ago. A Yellow belt, she was selected for the GB B Squad in October 2022 and also attended the European Karate Championships in Italy, winning a bronze in the individual Kumite in her first international competition.

Esme took part in the World Karate Championships in Dundee where she won a gold medal for individual Kumite for her age group of 10 years and under. Following this she was promoted to GB’s A Squad.

Alfie Haycock in action in Malta.Alfie Haycock in action in Malta.
Last November she also became European champion in France when winning a gold for Team Kumite after stepping up into the 13 years age group.

Her latest success came in last month’s Malta World Championships when taking a silver for Kata.

Their youngest sister Layla is now starting to compete too, beginning her karate journey at just six years old.

She has already started to make her name known and has come away with two gold medals in domestic competitions.

Layla, Esme and Alfie Haycock won medals and trophies in competitions in Malta in March. They are showing their appreaciation for the Roundhill Club, Castleford that have sponsored the kids for a couple of their international competitions and are holding a fundraising event on May 5, starting at 2pm, to help get them to the European Championships in Poland in October.Layla, Esme and Alfie Haycock won medals and trophies in competitions in Malta in March. They are showing their appreaciation for the Roundhill Club, Castleford that have sponsored the kids for a couple of their international competitions and are holding a fundraising event on May 5, starting at 2pm, to help get them to the European Championships in Poland in October.
Mum and dad have high confidence that Layla will follow in her brother and sister’s footsteps.

Last month Layla attended the Malta Open and came away with a silver medal for Kumite.

She also entered the World Championships and won a gold medal, making her a remarkable world champion at six years of age.

All three children train at the Ippon-Do Honbu Dojo in Leeds under the guidance of Ian and Jack Gallagher.

Although both older children are part of the GB Squad, everything is self-financed and the only way that their parents can continue to support the children is through fund raising and sponsorship.

They are looking for sponsors willing to contribute towards costs for training, equipment, flights, accommodation and even the costs to enter the competitions. Anyone who can help can contact [email protected] (07500832567).

