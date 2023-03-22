Knottingley's Mark Tiffin blasts his way to quick victory in history making BKB fight

The 32-year-old took just 63 seconds to extend his unbeaten record in bareknuckle boxing when he blasted out his latest opponent in devastating style.

It was soon clear that Tiffin would be far too strong for the previously unbeaten 28-year-old Hamza Hamry, from Tunisia.

Hamry is nicknamed ‘The Joker,’ but he had nothing to smile about as Tiffin set about him from the opening bell.

Mark Tiffin celebrates his first round stoppage victory over Hamza Hamry.

The Knottingley man was soon landing his jab and when Hamry tried to avoid it, he found himself being blasted by rights.

Hamry simply could not get out of the way of Tiffin’s punches and soon found himself on the canvas.

Tiffin kept smashing him with rights and dropped him four times before the fight was waved off by the referee after just over one minute of a one-sided contest.

Tiffin has now won all five of his bareknuckle bouts by stoppage and is now looking for bigger fights with his profile on the up.

He was part of a history-making first-ever bareknuckle boxing event taking place in the Gulf region with the fight taking place at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

Mark trains at the local Yorkshire Gladiators gym, alongside Castleford’s world champion bare knuckle fighter Anthony Holmes and others making their way in the BKB world.

