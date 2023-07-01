LA Castleford bowlers Kieran Lunn and Olivia Rogers enjoy ten pin success

Two members came home with a first and second place in competitions around the country.

Olivia Rogers took part in the Bowlers Club event, held at Mansfield Bowling Centre, and showed her developing talent and improvement as she achieved a second place finish.

This was the second round out of five with the final to be played at Mansfield on September 10.

LA Castleford ten pin bowlers Kieran Lunn and Olivia Rogers have enjoyed success in competitions.

Olivia, who has only been bowling 14 months, had to bowl six games against more experienced players, but she held her nerve and came away with a total pin fall of 818.

This put her in second place in her division and she received a cheque for £112.

LA Castleford’s Kieran Lunn entered a knockout competition at Sunderland Bowl and played in the over 21 handicap group.

He played his first group of five games with a pin fall of 979 with this putting him into the top five and qualifying him for the knockout stage.

This is called the step ladder and with Kieran in fifth position he had to bowl each player with the loser being knocked out after each of the matches.

Kieran steadily bowled out all his opponents and was now ready for the final game to decide the winner.

He won again and took the title, recieving a cheque for £150.

His total pin fall for the second set was 837 (four games) with a personal best series (three games) of 625.