LA Castleford Bowling Club's Olivia skittles opposition in Northern Tenpin Challenge

This competition was only for those with an average score of under 150 and was held at Barnsley Bowling Centre.

It was split into two group sessions with five divisions depending on participant age and average.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olivia Rogers, aged 14, bowled in U14s Division E and her sister, Emily, aged 16, was in the U16s Division D. Each bowled a total of four games with the best three scores counting towards a final position.

Olivia Rogers finished in first place in the Northern Junior Challenge and is pictured with Peter Naven, YBC instructor.

After the morning bowling, Emily sat in first place, with a total pin fall of 587 in four games and 458 for three.

Olivia also sat in first place with a total pin fall for four scratch games of 534 and 429 for three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 39 bowlers competed in the morning group before over 60 in the afternoon. Once all the bowlers had finished it was a tense wait to hear the final results.

Unfortunately, Emily had been beaten from her position, but Olivia held on to her lead, placing in first overall to win a trophy and a £120 cash prize.

There was some great bowling from both Emily and Olivia on the day and both continue to improve their skills and understanding of tenpin bowling sport during every competition and weekly Saturday practice at Xscape, Castleford.

If you would like to learn the art of tenpin bowling, then go down to Xscape on a Saturday morning at 8.30am or check out Facebook Page ‘L.A. Castleford Youth Bowling Club’. New members are always welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad