Lofthouse Lions are crowned Five Towns Quiz League champions
Lofthouse Lions are celebrating after completing a perfect season to be crowned the 2022-23 Five Towns Quiz League champions.
The Lions made it 18 wins from 18 Division One contests when they edged out their nearest challengers Wanderers 81-77 in the final game of the season.
The result meant they finished six points clear of runners-up Wanderers, who won 15 of their 18 contests.
Olde Taverners finished in third place, 12 points behind the top two.
In their last league match, fourth-placed Upton Bees won 72-63 against Carleton Grangers while Flanagan’s Army ran out 74-62 winners against Robin Hood Inn.
Division Two champions are Kippax Legionnaires, who have finished one point above Old Vic who won 73-50 against Kippax British Legion in their final game of the season.
King’s Arms beat Featherstone Phoenix 70-61 in their last match and have finished comfortably in third spot.
The Other Team ended without a league win to their name, but came mighty close in their final match when they drew 58-58 with the team immediately above them in the table, Golden Lion Dudes.
Final tables:
Division One: Lofthouse Lions played 18 – points 36; Wanderers 18-30; Olde Taverners 18-18; Upton Bees 18-17; Flanagan’s Army 18-16; Robin Hood Inn 18-5; Carleton Grangers 18-4.
Division Two: Kippax Legionnaires played 18 – points 31; Old Vic 18-30; King’s Arms 18-24; Kippax British Legion 18-17; Featherstone Phoenix 18-16; Golden Lion Dudes 18-6; The Other Team 18-2.