​Lofthouse Lions are crowned Five Towns Quiz League champions

​Lofthouse Lions are celebrating after completing a perfect season to be crowned the 2022-23 Five Towns Quiz League champions.

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 6th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

​The Lions made it 18 wins from 18 Division One contests when they edged out their nearest challengers Wanderers 81-77 in the final game of the season.

The result meant they finished six points clear of runners-up Wanderers, who won 15 of their 18 contests.

Olde Taverners finished in third place, 12 points behind the top two.

Lofthouse Lions and Kippax Legionnaires are Division One and Two champions in the 2022-23 Five Towns Quiz League.Lofthouse Lions and Kippax Legionnaires are Division One and Two champions in the 2022-23 Five Towns Quiz League.
Lofthouse Lions and Kippax Legionnaires are Division One and Two champions in the 2022-23 Five Towns Quiz League.
In their last league match, fourth-placed Upton Bees won 72-63 against Carleton Grangers while Flanagan’s Army ran out 74-62 winners against Robin Hood Inn.

Division Two champions are Kippax Legionnaires, who have finished one point above Old Vic who won 73-50 against Kippax British Legion in their final game of the season.

King’s Arms beat Featherstone Phoenix 70-61 in their last match and have finished comfortably in third spot.

The Other Team ended without a league win to their name, but came mighty close in their final match when they drew 58-58 with the team immediately above them in the table, Golden Lion Dudes.

Final tables:

Division One: Lofthouse Lions played 18 – points 36; Wanderers 18-30; Olde Taverners 18-18; Upton Bees 18-17; Flanagan’s Army 18-16; Robin Hood Inn 18-5; Carleton Grangers 18-4.

Division Two: Kippax Legionnaires played 18 – points 31; Old Vic 18-30; King’s Arms 18-24; Kippax British Legion 18-17; Featherstone Phoenix 18-16; Golden Lion Dudes 18-6; The Other Team 18-2.

