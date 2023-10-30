Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After finding themselves short of a player the Bees were able to call up a more than able stand-in as their team included none other than Mark Labbett, known as “The Beast” in his regular slot on big hit TV show The Chase.

He lives not too far away in Rotherham and agreed to guest for Upton team at short notice to fill in for an unavailable regular.

But despite the presence of “The Beast”, filling in for Evan Lynch, the Bees were beaten 69-62 by the Division One leaders.

The Chase quiz star Mark Labbett with the Upton Bees team.

Mark is no stranger to the competition as he has guested once before in the Five Towns Quiz League, five years back when he appeared for the Golden Lion Dudes on the way back from a PA in Hull.

Victory for the Lofthouse Lions this time made it four from four for them this season as they sit four points clear of Flanagan’s Army already.

Elsewhere in Division One, Olde Taverners defeated Kippax Legionnaires 68-61 for their first win of the season while The Vic edged out Olde Tavern Allsorts 63-61.

Division Two leaders Carleton Grangers maintained their 100 per cent start with a 71-58 win over Golden Lion Dudes.

They are four points ahead of Featherstone Phoenix who won 71-58 at Kippax British Legion.