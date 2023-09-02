Netherton teenager Finn Leslie races to victory in debut race at Silverstone

But that is exactly what Netherton’s Finn Leslie achieved in his debut car race – and what’s more is that it was at the famous Silverstone circuit.

The young driver showed incredible skill and composure to navigate his way through the field and ultimately come out on top in the Ford Fiesta Junior Championship, taking the class win in both races and the overall win in the second race.

Exhibiting prowess from the start, Leslie put his car in third during qualifying with a penalty in front of him meaning he started both his races on the front row.

Netherton's Finn Leslie was a winner at Silverstone. Photo by James Roberts

Competing against significantly more experienced drivers, Finn's performance was nothing short of outstanding. He displayed a natural talent for driving, making bold moves and setting blistering lap times, being fastest on track on several occasions.

Finn's achievement is a testament to his hard work and dedication as well as the support of his team and family.

“Working with Finn throughout his first race weekend in cars was fantastic,” said Scott McKenna, driver development coach.

"To work closely with such a committed and intelligent young driver that will listen and apply what is asked of him is hugely rewarding as a driver coach.

Finn Leslie in his car in the Ford Fiesta Junior Championships. Photo by James Roberts

"I am very proud of the start he has made and I’m excited for what the future holds. Many more trophies to come!”