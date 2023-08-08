Ollie Wood out of luck with GB team at World Track Cycling Championships

At the 2023 UCI Track Cycling World Championships at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome the Tokyo Olympian has suffered two disappointments in failing to add to the Great Britain team’s impressive haul of medals from the home event.

A key part of Britain’s world-beating men’s endurance squad, Wood has been building on his Olympic debut in Tokyo and has grown in stature in recent years.

He played a crucial role in Britain’s stunning victory in the 2022 World Championship team pursuit, beating world record holders Italy to the rainbow jersey in Paris.

Ollie Wood was unable to win a medal in his two events at the World Track Cycling Championships in Glasgow. Photo by Will Palmer/SWpix.com

But the pursuit team could not follow up in Glasgow as the British quartet of Wood, Ethan Vernon, Daniel Bigham and Charlie Tanfield failed to finish in their time trial.

Near the end of their qualifying ride Tanfield crashed, meaning they were unable to post a time and could not go on to contest the medal rides.

The 26-year-old was able to walk off the track unassisted after receiving treatment, but was unable to continue so the British team could not have a second attempt at qualifying.

Three of the four riders have to finish a team pursuit to set a time, but Wood had already dropped out of the race before Tanfield's accident.

Wood went on to compete individually in the omnium and although enjoying a second place finish in the scratch race that makes up part of the event he was placed ninth overall.