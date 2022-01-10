The Ossett Academy team took on Cathedral.

Picture Gallery: Ossett Academy's young sports teams are top of the class

The young sports starlets at Ossett Academy have enjoyed significant success in recent competitions.

By Mark Berry
Monday, 10th January 2022, 11:31 am

The Year 9 boys football team won the Wakefield schools five-a-side tournament, in which 16 schools and more than 700 pupils took part. The Year 7 girls team were runners-up, the Year 7 boys reached the semi-finals and the Year 8 boys reached the quarter-finals.

The Year 10 girls rugby team reached the second round of the Championship Schools competition. The Year 10 boys are undefeated so far this season.

The girls netball teams are dominating leagues, with the Year 7, 8 and 10s all undefeated to date.

1. On the Ball

Ossett Academy Year 8 netball team

2. Top Team

Ossett Academy Year 10 netball team

3. All Smiles

Ossett Academy Year 7 rugby team

4. On the Pitch

Ossett Academy Year 8 girls rugby team

