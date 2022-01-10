Picture Gallery: Ossett Academy's young sports teams are top of the class

The Year 9 boys football team won the Wakefield schools five-a-side tournament, in which 16 schools and more than 700 pupils took part. The Year 7 girls team were runners-up, the Year 7 boys reached the semi-finals and the Year 8 boys reached the quarter-finals.

The Year 10 girls rugby team reached the second round of the Championship Schools competition. The Year 10 boys are undefeated so far this season.

The girls netball teams are dominating leagues, with the Year 7, 8 and 10s all undefeated to date.

1. On the Ball Ossett Academy Year 8 netball team Photo Sales

2. Top Team Ossett Academy Year 10 netball team Photo Sales

3. All Smiles Ossett Academy Year 7 rugby team Photo Sales

4. On the Pitch Ossett Academy Year 8 girls rugby team Photo Sales