Among those playing a starring role was Wakefield Harriers' Abbey Brooke, who won the U20s women's race. Younger sister Suzie also did well as she finished in a very creditable 20th place.

The club also had good results in the U13s girl's race, with Libby Cree 10th, Rosie Thistlewood 13th and Evie Tunney 15th.

Thousands of the north's best cross country runners took part in race for age groups from U13s all the way through to seniors.

