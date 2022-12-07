News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Nathan Owens has his hand raised after winning his first bareknuckle boxing fight against David Round.

PICTURE SPECIAL: 12 images as Castleford's Anthony Holmes and Nathan Owens take to the BKFC ring

Here’s a look at images from a big night in Newcastle when Castleford’s Anthony Holmes and Nathan Owens were successful in their first fights with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship UK promotion.

By Tony Harber
3 minutes ago

Holmes won the BKFC British cruiserweight title with a fourth round stoppage of Darren Hendry while Boxing Barn gym owner Owens took to the ring 10 years after he was last in action as a professional boxer and was also successful, with a unanimous decision against more experienced bare knuckle man David Round.

1. British champion

Anthony Holmes became the first BKFC British cruiserweight champion.

Photo: submitted

Photo Sales

2. Anthony Holmes v Darren Hendry

Early sparring.

Photo: submitted

Photo Sales

3. Anthony Holmes v Darren Hendry

Anthony Holmes looks to find his range.

Photo: submitted

Photo Sales

4. Anthony Holmes v Darren Hendry

Squaring up.

Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
CastlefordNewcastle