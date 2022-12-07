PICTURE SPECIAL: 12 images as Castleford's Anthony Holmes and Nathan Owens take to the BKFC ring
Here’s a look at images from a big night in Newcastle when Castleford’s Anthony Holmes and Nathan Owens were successful in their first fights with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship UK promotion.
Holmes won the BKFC British cruiserweight title with a fourth round stoppage of Darren Hendry while Boxing Barn gym owner Owens took to the ring 10 years after he was last in action as a professional boxer and was also successful, with a unanimous decision against more experienced bare knuckle man David Round.
