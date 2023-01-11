Permission has been granted for the new stand to the west of the pitch, relocation of existing 50-seat stand to the south of the pitch, and single-storey prefab building to be used as a cafe at Slazenger Sports and Social Club.

The proposals also include permission paving around the pitch and retrospective permission for three storage units.

A report by Wakefield Council planning officers says: “Cumulatively, the proposals are sought to support the development of an existing, thriving community football club and the public health and wellbeing benefits that this brings are given significant weight.

Slazenger Sports Club in Horbury. Picture Scott Merrylees

"The proposed facilities would enhance players and supporters experience of the club and are of a commensurate design and scale to the overall nature of the club.

"The proposed 100 seat stand is of a simple, practical design which has been dictated by league criteria. It would be in keeping with the character and use of the site as established football pitches and would therefore not appear incongruous. Equally, the relocated 50 seater stand would continue to be acceptable for the same reasons.”

Slazenger Sports and Social Club has applied to the Premier League Stadium Fund for cash for the stand.

The fund provides financial support to clubs throughout the football pyramid.

Documents provided with the planning application suggest the Football Foundation – a Premier League, FA and government's charity – would support the application for a new stand.

The proposed building that would be used as a cafe “has no design merit” but planners said its dark green colour, positioning and relatively small size would mean that it would not appear unduly prominent.

Slazenger Sports and Social Club is a multi-sport facility that has existed since the 1940s.

The club began as the sports and social venue for workers of the local Slazenger factory, from which it takes its name.

Since the 1980s it has been run as an independent club, operated by members for members and the local community.

It includes a synthetic turf pitch, football pitches, tennis courts and a bowling green.

