Pontefract 1 off to flying start in Yorkshire Premier Squash League

​Pontefract 1 recorded a big win to get off to a flying start on the opening night of the 2023/24 Yorkshire Premier Squash League.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 9th Oct 2023, 14:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 14:54 BST
The fixture computer threw up an opening night Ponte derby and saw the number one team beat the club’s number two line-up as they emerged with a comfortable 18-4 success.

Hollie Naughton, the 2022 Commonwealth Games singles runner-up, set the tone with a tough 3-1 win over James Wilkinson.

Skipper Matt Godson and Adam Taylor had it a little easier as both won in straight games against Joseph Royle and Isaac Green respectively and at top string Patrick Rooney thrashed Mason Smales, losing just five points – then set his alarm for early next morning to jet off to the US Open in Philadelphia.

Doncaster's Asia Harris played her part in an opening defeat for champions Hallamshire.
Doncaster's Asia Harris played her part in an opening defeat for champions Hallamshire.
Second string Ben Hetherington notched Ponte 2’s only win of the night as he defeated Tom Bamford 3-1.

Hallamshire’s Yorkshire Premier League title defence began with a hammering at the hands of last year’s runners-up Doncaster.

Sheffield club Hallamshire, who clinched last season’s trophy on the final day by 12 points, went into the opening night without their top two Nick Wall and Temwa Chileshe, but to go down 20-4 (5-0) was still a shock.

Pontefract-based England star Asia Harris – who is coached by Hallamshire No.1 Nick Matthew – kicked off Doncaster’s rout by beating Nick Hargreaves in a five-game epic, winning the deciding set 11-9.

Other results saw Dunnington win 19-6 at Harrogate while top flight newbies Ferriby Hall opened up with a narrow 12-9 home defeat against 2022 champions Queens Club and Abbeydale beat Woodfield 14-7.

