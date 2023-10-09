Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The fixture computer threw up an opening night Ponte derby and saw the number one team beat the club’s number two line-up as they emerged with a comfortable 18-4 success.

Hollie Naughton, the 2022 Commonwealth Games singles runner-up, set the tone with a tough 3-1 win over James Wilkinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skipper Matt Godson and Adam Taylor had it a little easier as both won in straight games against Joseph Royle and Isaac Green respectively and at top string Patrick Rooney thrashed Mason Smales, losing just five points – then set his alarm for early next morning to jet off to the US Open in Philadelphia.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster's Asia Harris played her part in an opening defeat for champions Hallamshire.

Second string Ben Hetherington notched Ponte 2’s only win of the night as he defeated Tom Bamford 3-1.

Hallamshire’s Yorkshire Premier League title defence began with a hammering at the hands of last year’s runners-up Doncaster.

Sheffield club Hallamshire, who clinched last season’s trophy on the final day by 12 points, went into the opening night without their top two Nick Wall and Temwa Chileshe, but to go down 20-4 (5-0) was still a shock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pontefract-based England star Asia Harris – who is coached by Hallamshire No.1 Nick Matthew – kicked off Doncaster’s rout by beating Nick Hargreaves in a five-game epic, winning the deciding set 11-9.