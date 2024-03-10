Pontefract AC runner Sienna Lavine races to silver medal in National Primary Schools Championships

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sienna added to her fantastic list of achievements at Prestwold Hall, Loughborough, in becoming the first athlete from the Pontefract club to win a medal in a national cross country championships.

In the testing wet and muddy conditions over a distance of 2,700 metres, Sienna tried hard to hang onto the pace set by Madison Kindler, of Brentwood Beagles.

In the end she was unable to do so, but it was still an outstanding performance to finish second out of the 253 finishers.

Sienna Lavine came home with a silver medal from the National Primary Schools Year 6 Girls Championships.

Sienna was up against the best distance runners in her age group from the length and breadth of the country and superbly transferred her regional performances to the national stage.

The medal-winning display followed on from Sienna’s recent performance when she became the first Pontefract AC athlete to win a gold on the track in a Northern Athletics Championship.

Despite being one year younger than some of her competitors in the Under 13 Girls age group, Sienna won the 800 metres at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield in a personal best and club record 2 minutes, 19.24 seconds.

