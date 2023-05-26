fourth ill struck gold in the senior men's long jump with a leap of 5.62 metres and he also won gold in the triple jump with 10.76 metres.

A silver medal in the 110 metres hurdles in 21.74 seconds gave him a personal tally of three medals at the championships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also seventh in the shot putt with 10.15 metres and seventh in the pole vault with 2.90 metres.

Will Carter (right) and his younger brother, Harrison, won seven medals between them at the Yorkshire Track and Field Championships.

Will's younger brother, Harrison, won a total of four medals in the U17 men's age group at the championships, one in each of the throwing events.

He won the silver medal in the hammer with 22.14 metres, silver in the javelin (20.81 metres), bronze in the discus (26.72 metres) and bronze in the shot putt (10.00 metres).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Madison Toddington won a bronze medal in the U17 ladies javelin with a throw of 15.53 metres to make it eight medals in total for the Pontefract club.

Madison was also 4th in the discus with 22.16 metres.

Archie Fraser came fourth in the U17 men's shot putt with 9.30 metres and seventh in the long jump with 4.72 metres.

Abi Teece finished fifth in the U15 girls high jump with 1.35m and fifth also in heat one in the 75 metres hurdles in a time of 15.13 seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She competed in the long jump as well and was tenth with 4.24 metres.