Pontefract AC's Sienna Lavine enjoys treble success at Wakefield meeting

Pontefract Athletics Club’s Sienna Lavine was in outstanding form once again in last Saturday's Douglas Bedford Memorial meeting at Wakefield.

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 20th Apr 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read

Sienna started the day with a clear victory in the under U11 girls 75 metres race with a very quick 11.13 seconds.

She followed this with another first place in the long jump with a leap of 3.28 metres and finished the day with a further victory in the longer 600 metres in a time of one minute: 52.18 seconds.

Archie Fraser won the U17 men's shot putt with 9.28 metres.

Pontefract AC's Sienna Lavine won three events at the Douglas Bedford memorial meeting at Wakefield.Pontefract AC's Sienna Lavine won three events at the Douglas Bedford memorial meeting at Wakefield.
He also ran well in both of the sprints, clocking 12.80 seconds in the 100 metres and 26.42 in the 200 metres.

Michael Stejskal brought more success for the Pontefract club as he won the U15 boys shot putt with 6.49 metres.

Madison Toddington, meanwhile, finished second in the U17 ladies shot putt with 8.78 metres.

Toby Johnson ran well to finish fourth in the U11 boys 600 metres in two minutes: 8.32 seconds.

He also clocked 12.83 seconds in the 75 metres and he recorded 2.72 metres in the long jump.

In the U15 girls age group, Abi Teece recorded a personal best in the long jump with aleap of 4.29 metres.

She also clocked a decent time of 15.5 seconds in the 75 metres hurdles and recorded a throw of 5.24 metres in the shot putt.

Emily Kelly leaped 3.21 metres in the long jump and also clocked times of 15.18 seconds in the 100 metres and 31.76 in the 200 metres.

