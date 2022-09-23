Pontefract athletes bring back nine medals from county championships

Katie Kelly won gold in the U17 ladies 800m in 2:35.8 after taking silver in the 300m, setting a club record of 43.4 seconds, and was quickly back on the track to win bronze in the 200m in 28.7.

Sienna Lavine was a clear winner of the U11 girls 600m in 1:54.0 and took silver in the 75m, in the same time as the winner – 11.3.

Archie Fraser won gold in the U15 boys shot with a throw of 8.97m and was second in the long jump (4.75m).

Katie Kelly won a full set of medals at the West Yorkshire Championships.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Francesca Ward won a bronze in the U15 girls 100m, clocking 14.3. She secured another bronze in the 200m with a time of 29.2 seconds.

Julian Rutkowski was just outside the medals in the U11 boys 600m, finishing fourth in a new club record of 1:58.3.

More fine performances from Pontefract athletes in the John Newsome Memorial Open Meeting at Wakefield.

Sienna Lavine won the U11 girls 600m by a big margin, in 1:54.06, and also won the 80m in 12.06.

Beatrice Cunningham won the U17 ladies 300m hurdles in 58.21 and long jump with 4.56m.

Katie Kelly was first in the U17 ladies 200m in 28.14 and second in the 100m in 13.91. Evie Allen was third in the 200m in 29.50.

Eleanor Birden won the U20 ladies long jump (4.61m) and Madison Toddington won the U15 girls shot putt (8.36m).

Archie Fraser was first in the U15 boys long jump (4.86m), second in the 100m (13.23) and second in the shot (9.43m).