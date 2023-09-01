Pontefract Athletics Club go down fighting with five new records set in Northern meeting

They needed to finish ahead of Holmfirth Harriers to avoid the drop, but were just pipped by two points.

The result was: 1st Leeds City 392 points; 2nd Spenborough 355; 3rd Holmfirth 347; 4th Pontefract 345; 5th Harrogate 277; 6th Skyrac 215.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This resulted in the final league points being: 1st Leeds 23; 2nd Spenborough 21; 3rd Holmfirth 11; 4th Harrogate 10; 5th Skyrac 10; 6th Pontefract 9.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will Carter earned big points for Pontefract Athletics Club in the final Northern League meeting.

If the Pontefract club had beaten Holmfirth in this last match, the bottom four clubs would all have finished with 10 points and Pontefract would have finished 3rd overall instead of 6th due to them having a higher total of match points.

There were some good performances in match four, including Luke Murphy winning the triple Jump, setting a club record with 12.46m. He also won the long jump with 6.21m and was third in the 400m, setting another club record with 54.3 seconds.

Luke also clocked 11.9 for fourth in the 100m and 25.2 for fourth in the 200m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Carter won the shot putt with 10.42m and discus with 31.56m. He was second in the pole vault (3.20m), third in the javelin (35.18m) and fourth in the hammer (21.94m).

Zane Tam-McMillan was first in the long jump B competition with 4.72m. Richard Howes won in the javelin B competition with 30.86m and was third in the triple jump B event, setting a club record for men over 60 with 9.45m.

Scott Daly set a men over 50 club record in finishing third in the 5,000m B event in 19:00.6.

In the women's events, Faye Rhodes made her first appearance of the season after having a baby in April and won the discus with a throw of 30.54m. She was second in the hammer (32.63m) and second in the shot putt (8.73m).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eleanor Birden was second in the 100m hurdles in 19.8; third in the 400m hurdles (83.2); second in the triple jump (9.52m); and second in the long jump B event (4.25m).

Beatrice Cunningham was second in the long jump with 4.52m; second in the high jump (1.40m); and second in the triple jump B event (9.29m).

Johanna Sutcliffe was second in the 800m in 2:33.0 and 1500m in 5:11.6. She was also fifth in the 400m, setting a club record for women over 45 with 72.0.