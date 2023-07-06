Pontefract feature winner We Never Stop is predicted to have big future

Three of those wins came at the West Yorkshire track and the race normally throws up a useful juvenile, writes Richard Hammill.

And despite the day starting with some inclement weather, there was a decent crowd at the course to cheer on their winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Spindrifter Novice had a prize fund of £30,000 and attracted five potentially high class youngsters.

We Never Stop gets ahead to win the £30,000 Spindrifter Novice feature race at Pontefract. Picture: Alan Wright

Kevin Ryan’s We Never Stop had finished runner-up to Twilight Romance at York, but reversed form with his old rival on this occasion.

As at York, Ryan’s youngster bounced out to make all the running, but had improved in the meantime and managed to repel all challengers to win bravely by half-a-length.

The trainer is predicting a bright future for the son of Cotai Glory who is likely to be stepped up in class.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winning jockey Shane Gray was recording a quick double following his win on So Grateful in the 5f handicap for trainers David and Michael Easterby.

Laser Guided is guided home for victory by jockey Oisin Orr. Picture: Alan Wright

The Easterbys were doubling up themselves following the stylish win of Unplugged in the opening ladies handicap.

The winner was recording his second win from three course starts and was given a cool ride by Serena Brotherton who was winning the race for the second year in a row.

Unplugged was switched to the outside of the track, setting the tone for the rest of the afternoon, but was much the best horse in the race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was yet another double on the card with jockey Oisin Orr getting in on the action, following up on his recent success at the track when he won the Jockey Cup at the previous meeting, which was part of the SkyBet Sunday Series.

His first winner came aboard Simon and Ed Crisford’s Laser Guided.

The winner continued his rich vein of form in 2023 and he is yet to finish out of the first three.

Never too far off the pace, Orr moved his mount to the front with a furlong to go and battled on bravely to score by a length.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gannon Glory brought up his double when winning the big field finale for Richard Fahey.

A promising and well regarded youngster for Declan Carroll, the top weight has gradually been brought to concert pitch by his current trainer and could step up again now that he’s got his head in front.

Tom Clover’s Rogue Tornado has been a sharp improver since stepping up to a mile-and-a-half.

Well backed on his first run at the Pontefract track, Danny Tudhope steered his mount to a comfortable victory over the Crisford’s Cosmic View.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While it was a Class 6 handicap, the gelding created a good impression and is likely to be able to handle a step up in grade.

The meeting was the popular Art of Racing Raceday, which saw racegoers take up guest tipster roles as well as picking the best turned out horses in each race.

Pontefract’s next meeting is The Pipalong Stakes Raceday next Tuesday. Gates open 12 noon with the first race due off at 2.15pm.

Feature is the Listed Pipalong Stakes – always a fiercely competitive affair offering fillies and mares a final chance to get that all important ‘Black Type’ on their racing career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad