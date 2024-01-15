Pontefract 1 leapt to the top of squash's Yorkshire Premier League for the first time this season as action resumed following the Christmas break.

The famous West Yorkshire club, who have not lifted the country's premier club league trophy since 2009/10, were brilliant winners of a clash with fellow title contenders Dunnington.

The 18-5 victory saw Ponte 1 take a slender three-point lead ahead of a tightly-bunched chasing pack which, as well as Dunnington, also includes Doncaster, Queens, Harrogate and defending champions Hallamshire.

World number 21 Hollie Naughton was first up for Ponte and took care of Dunnington's Ed Shannon in four games. Club captain Matt Godson had few issues with Matthew Stephenson and Adam Taylor was also a straight-games victor.

Pontefract 1's Commonwealth Games silver medallist Hollie Naughton. Picture: PSA

That sealed the five bonus points and although former England international Chris Simpson clawed back three points for Dunnington at second string, Ponte finished the night in style as New Zealander Elijah Thomas battled to a four-game win over Welshman Owain Taylor.

It was an under-strength Pontefract 2 side which travelled to Humberside and found themselves beaten early in the evening when Ferriby Hall's lower order of Glyn Saunders, Yusef Forster and Beck Sockett all won in three.

Chester Dockray rescued three points by conquering the hosts' Guyanaise international Samuel Ince-Carvalhal, but Ben Smith resumed the theme of Ferriby dominance at top string by sinking yet another Yorkshire-based Kiwi, Mason Smales.