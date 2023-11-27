Pontefract keep pressure on leaders in Yorkshire Premier Squash League
The second-placed senior Ponte side romped to a 19-4 victory away against a much-weakened Woodfield.
The home side's line-up was so depleted that spectators were running a sweepstake on their margin of defeat. However, they at least scored four points with debutant Caleb Boy – an 18-year-old Londoner – beating Ponte's Tom Bamford in five games and Jamie Carmichael taking a game off Adam Taylor.
It was plain sailing elsewhere for Ponte, though, as Ben Beachill, captain Matt Godson and stylish number one Omar El Torkey all won in straight games, the latter winning brilliantly against former world number 25 and England international George Parker.
Pontefract 2, who are down in eighth, suffered a 15-6 defeat to Harrogate who went into fifth.
It was a close run thing with Ponte having two winners on the night.
Sixteen-year-old Chester Dockray won brilliantly in four against Richard Hinds despite having played in the National Schools Championship in the afternoon/
But Ross Kneller took out veteran John Riley at fifth string 3-0.
Harrogate's Gabriel Cox and Ponte's Cumbrian county champ Ben Hetherington traded 3-0 wins at number three and two respectively, setting up a top-string decider.
Stuart MacGregor was the victor, beating Ponte’s Kiwi Mason Smales in three tight games to seal the five winning bonus points.