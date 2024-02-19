Pontefract lose out in Premier top of table squash clash with Doncaster
The home side's 15-7 victory established an 11-point advantage at the summit for the South Yorkshire side with four rounds to go – and ended Ponte 1's run of eight straight victories in the competition.
Unusually, the number ones were first on court and Ponte drew first blood. Egyptian Omar El Torkey recovered from losing the first game against Will Salter to hit back in four, showing his recent ankle problems are behind him.
On the adjacent court, Pontefract's number five Ben Beachill demolished Ted McQueen to double the away side's lead.
However, Doncaster's middle order launched a vital fightback. Will Donnelly's clash with Ponte captain Matt Godson at fourth string was to prove pivotal. It was a monster four-setter, with the latter three games all going to tie-breaks.
Despite leads in the third and fourth, Godson could not close out what would have been the match-clinching victory. Donnelly – and Doncaster – survived in a bruising 11/4, 11/13, 12/10, 14/12.
Donny's second and third strings Joel Arscott and Lewis Doughty scented blood and both won in straight games to complete the turnaround and give their side a big title advantage.
Hallamshire (27 points off the lead) just about kept their titles hopes alive in a mathematical sense with a 14-6 victory at relegation-threatened Pontefract 2.
Nick Wall Jnr, the world no.31, was drafted in for the Sheffield side and won pretty breezily against Rhys Evans.
Wall's father, Nick Snr, also won in straight games at no.4 and Nick Hargreaves's early victory at fifth string over veteran John Riley pocketed the five bonus points.
Ponte 2 did earn consolation wins through Chester Dockray and Mason Smales, but it was not enough to prevent them falling below the dreaded dotted line.