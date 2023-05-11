Pontefract Racecourse gearing up for Kim Wilde show after racing at next meeting

A popular event in their racing calendar, Pontefract has hosted a variety of international superstars with previous acts including Sister Sledge, Bananarama and Belinda Carlisle. This year, the one and only Kim Wilde will be performing some of her greatest hits live, bringing the sounds of the 80s to the stage in the Grandstand and Paddock Enclosure after an evening of thrilling racing.

A record-breaking pop icon, Kim Wilde holds the title as the most-charted British female solo act of the 1980s, with 17 UK top 40 hit singles!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No stranger to the charts, Kim’s album Close spent almost eight months on the UK Album Chart and produced four major hits across Europe, ‘Hey Mister Heartache’, ‘You Came’, ‘Never Trust a Stranger’ and ‘Four Letter Word’.

Kim Wilde will be performing many of her big hits after racing at Pontefract's next race meeting.

A Brit award winning artist, perhaps best known for the iconic ‘Kids in America’ released in January 1981, Kim became a rapid success, reaching number two in the UK singles chart and reaching the top five in countries around the world.

The groundbreaking hit sold half a million copies in the UK alone and to this day has been covered by numerous other artists worldwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only has Kim Wilde been successful in her own right, she has also toured with some of the biggest stars in the music industry. In 1988 Kim performed to over two million people on the Michael Jackson ‘Bad’ world stadium tour. Just two years later Kim went on tour with musical legend David Bowie across Europe on his 1990 ‘Greatest Hits’ stadium tour.

To date Kim has released 14 studio albums in total, selling over 10 million copies. The remake of the Supremes classic ‘You Keep Me Hangin’ On’ gave Kim a US number one single, meaning she was only the fifth UK female solo artist ever to top the US Hot 100 after Petula Clark, Lulu, Sheena Easton and Bonnie Tyler.

Kim will be taking to the stage after six exhilarating races on the card featuring the £30,000 EBF Northern Commercial Novice Stakes, won by some world class youngsters in the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is sure to be a night to remember with top class racing and show stopping entertainment – a fantastic occasion to create wonderful memories. There will be prizes for the best disco fancy dress, so glow sticks and leg warmers at the ready!