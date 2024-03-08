Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At the ‘Welcome to 2024’ lunch good news for racegoers was delivered with admission prices frozen for many of the meetings during the season.​

As people up and down the country continue to struggle with inflation and rising costs and the West Yorkshire venue relies on the support of its local communities for attendance, the racecourse announced that they wanted to do their bit to help by holding prices down.

This means that tickets for their 10 midweek meetings bought at the early bird rate would be the same price as they were in 2010.

Pontefract Racecourse managing director Norman Gundill is pictured at the track, which is looking ahead to the new season starting next month. Picture: James Hardisty

And the racecourse has also slashed prices for those who book in advance, offering discounts on all their race meetings

Chief operating officer Richard Hammill explained: “We are acutely aware of the pressure on the leisure pound and want to help racegoers where we can – specifically on the price of admission.

"We started by opening the annual early bird booking scheme on December 1 with prices for all enclosures on every day discounted

"The discounts continue on the countdown to the new season.”

Bjorn Again will be performing at Pontefract Racecourse on Friday, May 24.

In keeping with their Yorkshire values, the racecourse have also continued their most popular cost effective True Yorkshireman package

"We also wanted to be able to offer our Ponte racegoers some proper savings so that even the most careful of Yorkshire folk can see some real value,” said Hammill.

"For all our racedays (other than the Music Nights and Ladies Day) ‘The True Yorkshireman’ package will be available.

“Racegoers will be able to get entry to the Grandstand & Paddock Enclosure, a pint of lager/bitter or a glass of wine and a pie – all for £16.”

The package is only available up to one month before each race meeting, but offers a discount of almost 50per cent on ‘on the day’ prices.

As part of their 2024 raceday entertainment, Pontefract will once again have two Friday Night music nights.

The critically acclaimed Bjorn Again will perform at their Music Night race meeting on the evening of Friday, May 24, while longstanding Oasis tribute act Definitely Mightbe will be on stage on Friday, July 19 when there will also be a local beer festival.

The other evening race meeting (Monday, June 10) sees the return of the award winning ‘Racing For Everyone’ race night where the course will extend a warm welcome to those thinking of trying racing for the first time.

There will be an orientation tour before the gates open so those with specific accessibility needs can check out the improvements to the course’s facilities before the general public arrive.

An autism friendly and sensory space will also be available as well as BSL interpreters who will be signing the race commentaries to support the deaf community.

The popular Family Sundays return with the Yorkshire Heritage Family Day on June 23.

Alongside seven races the course will host a Yorkshire themed festival. Think Yorkshire puddings, face painting, hunt the golden horseshoe, kids rides, bus trips to the start and a flat caps all in one day.

There is more music for Tribute Bands family day on July 28 and the Sky Bet Sunday Series concludes at Pontefract on August 18 – the course’s only Premier fixture in 2024 and their annual In The Zone day when six special zones are set up round the venue to suit everyone’s interests.

Family tickets are available, which includes two Grandstand and Paddock tickets and under 18s for £28.

These tickets can only be booked in advance by clicking the ‘Family Ticket’ option in the checkout on the course’s website.

Ladies Day will once again be a highlight on August 7 when, once again, RIU Hotels and Resorts will be providing a long haul flight and all inclusive break to the best dressed lady. This year, the lucky winner will be heading to Mauritius.

The action gets under way with the first meeting on April 2 when the course is promising plenty of Easter surprises.

On the track, it will feature the first leg of the 2024 Stayers Championship.