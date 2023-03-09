In recent years facilities have been greatly improved for the ‘stars of the show’ – a new state of the art Parade Ring and a hi spec accommodation block for stable staff have all contributed to an upgrade for racings participants.

With a new weighing room on the horizon as well, a huge amount is being spent on providing top class facilities for both customers and participants alike.

Following an overhaul of the ladies toilets across the course in recent years, a complete refurbishment of the Picnic Enclosure toilet block is currently under way with the resulting building providing a much more environmentally sustainable resource for the racecourse.

Soul Seeker, ridden by Danny Tudhope, wins a race at Pontefract in 2022. Picture: Alan Wright

As part of the scheme, new water saving cisterns and taps have been installed, to complement a renovated roof, new flooring and programme of re-decoration.

A scheme to improve the accessibility features on the track has also been undertaken with new, larger accessible viewing areas, refurbished accessible toilets, hearing loops and accessible counters all part of the program.

In addition, the lift in the Dalby Stand has also been completely overhauled to provide a modern and safe conveyance for all guests.