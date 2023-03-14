Pontefract Racecourse present awards to equine stalwarts of the West Yorkshire track
Pontefract Racecourse have hosted their own awards event for the first time with connections of the winners presented with mementoes to mark their success.
In typical Pontefract fashion, the awards had a strong local theme with stalwarts of the Pontefract turf getting their name in lights.
The Champion Stayer went to Ruth Jefferson’s Flint Hill who won the Pontefract Stayers Series for a second successive year. Winning owners, Robert Whitelock and Lynn Clemitson, along with the trainer, were on hand to collect the award with the gelding reportedly on course to make a defence of his title.
Ruth has more pressing matters at hand with stable star Sounds Russian set to run in the Cheltenham Gold Cup.
The performance of the season award went to Archie Watson’s Corinthia Knight who has won six of his nine course starts at Ponte, including carrying a welter weight of 10st, 3lbs to victory last June.
Chris Patten, representing winning owners, Ontoawinner, collected the award, reporting that the gelding would be back at Ponte in 2023.
Pontefract Horse of the Year was won by Richard Whitaker’s Round The Island, who had his seventh win at the course in 2022. The trainer has a close eye on equalling the record of eight course wins set by the hero of yesteryear, Mr Wolf.
Mr Wolf’s owner, Andy Turton, picked up the final Special Award for his Ponte specialist, Mr Orange, following his retirement at the end of 2022.
The course favourite won seven races up the famous hill and will be very much missed in 2023. He is fit and well, though, and enjoying a well earned retirement.