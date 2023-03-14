​In typical Pontefract fashion, the awards had a strong local theme with stalwarts of the Pontefract turf getting their name in lights.

The Champion Stayer went to Ruth Jefferson’s Flint Hill who won the Pontefract Stayers Series for a second successive year. Winning owners, Robert Whitelock and Lynn Clemitson, along with the trainer, were on hand to collect the award with the gelding reportedly on course to make a defence of his title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruth has more pressing matters at hand with stable star Sounds Russian set to run in the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Mr Orange was honoured after winning seven times at Pontefract before retirement. Picture: Alan Wright

The performance of the season award went to Archie Watson’s Corinthia Knight who has won six of his nine course starts at Ponte, including carrying a welter weight of 10st, 3lbs to victory last June.

Chris Patten, representing winning owners, Ontoawinner, collected the award, reporting that the gelding would be back at Ponte in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pontefract Horse of the Year was won by Richard Whitaker’s Round The Island, who had his seventh win at the course in 2022. The trainer has a close eye on equalling the record of eight course wins set by the hero of yesteryear, Mr Wolf.

Mr Wolf’s owner, Andy Turton, picked up the final Special Award for his Ponte specialist, Mr Orange, following his retirement at the end of 2022.