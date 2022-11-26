The West Yorkshire venue relies on the support of its local communities for attendance and wanted to do its bit to ease the costs for those who attend. As a result, the course has also slashed prices for those who book in advance, offering great discounts on all their race meetings.

Chief operating officer Richard Hammill said: ‘We are acutely aware of the pressure on the leisure pound and want to help racegoers where we can – specifically on the price of admission.

"We will start by opening the annual early bird booking scheme on December 1 and prices for all enclosures on every day are discounted with, for example, admission into the Grandstand & Paddock Enclosure starting at just £10 for those who book during December and January.”

In keeping with their Yorkshire values, the Racecourse will also be introducing a special new recession busting package as a direct response to the cost of living crisis.

"In addition to the early bird prices, we also wanted to be able to offer our Ponte racegoers some proper savings so that even the most careful of Yorkshire folk can see some real value.

"For all our racedays (other than the Music Nights and Ladies Day) we are introducing ‘The True Yorkshireman’ package. Racegoers will be able to get entry to the Grandstand & Paddock Enclosure, a pint of lager/bitter or a glass of wine and a pie – all for £15.”

The package is only available up to one month before each race meeting but offers a discount of almost 50% on ‘on the day’ prices.