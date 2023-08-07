Pontefract Racecourse's Ladies Day sees plenty of course winners return to happy hunting grounds

While Pontefract is a bit different from Dubai, the West Yorkshire track is the focus of the racing attention in midweek, kicking off at 2.20pm with an Amateur Handicap and rounding off with a dash over 6f for Class 4 runners, with all races shown live on Racing TV.

The first race of the afternoon looks favourable for Dandy’s Angel, who has won three of his last five races and also hit the frame in another, finishing second over course and distance on July 3.

Dogged also arrives here in good form, aiming to secure a hat trick after wins at Beverley and Nottingham in his last two runs.

Pontefract Racecourse is preparing for Ladies Day. Photo by Simon Hulme

Up next is a handicap dash over six furlongs for Class 4 horses and is a Maiden so all runners are looking to secure their first wins.

Classy Boy, trained by Karl Burke, has the strongest previous form of the runners entered at this early stage, finishing third on debut in a 12 runner handicap at Doncaster on July 13.

Parker’s Piece has hit the frame in two of his three starts and will look to go one better to scoop the £5,400 prize for first place.

Race three is one for the stayers with the runners tackling an extended two-mile trip around the Pontefract track.

The Sir Mark Prescott-trained Golden Shot should be well in the mix here with form of 21211 in his last five outings.

Another of interest who holds an entry here in Cinnodin, second in the Sunday Series fixture at Haydock at the weekend and was a winner at Newbury two starts ago. If turned out quickly once again, he could have a major say in proceedings.

The fourth race on the card at 3.50 is the feature race on the card – a Veterans Handicap of 1m 6f.

Karl Burke’s Tele Red has won his last two and bids for a hat-trick at Pontefract in this race, Motawafeeq was a winner last time and Stately Home also arrives at Pontefract in decent nick, with a second and third place finish in his last two starts.

The penultimate race of the meeting is a five furlong sprint in Class 5, where course and distance winner last time out Quandary bids to repeat the trick.

Down in trip, Impressor could quickly be turned out having been an impressive winner at Hamilton on Sunday and Soulseeker has some rock solid form as well, 213332 in his last six outings.

Finally, a six furlong sprint handicap rounds off the Ladies Day card. Sir Mark Prescott’s Desert Falcon is an intriguing runner and is looking to secure his third win on the spin while trainer Roger Varian could send Almaty Star to Pontefract. Harry’s Halo has finished second on his last two starts and is a course and distance winner from October last year.

Pontefract selections:

2.20 - Dandy’s Angel

2.50 - Parker’s Piece

3.20 - Classy Boy

3.50 - Tele Red

4.20 - Impressor

4.50 - Desert Falcon