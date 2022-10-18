The 19-year-old was in outstanding form as he came through the draw at the Concourse Athletic Club Open without dropping a single game throughout the tournament.

Todd was the number three seed for the Atlanta tournament and blazed a trail on the way to the final where he beat Egypt’s Aly Hussein in straight games.

In the first meeting of the two talented players on the tour Todd quickly established control in winning the first game 11-6.

Sam Todd did not drop a game as he impressively won the Concourse Athletic Club Open.

He continued to dominate and won out 11-7 and 11-8 in the two remaining games for a 53-minute victory to claim the biggest title of his career to date.

Todd received a bye through the opening round and entered the competition with a second round victory over Jonah Bryant, a member of the England team that won the WSF World Junior Team Championships earlier this year.

He took the victory in straight games – 11-6, 11-8, 11-3 – to get his campaign under way well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Todd then overcame Finnish number one Henrik Mustonen 11-5, 11-9, 11-6 in the quarter-finals to set up a big clash with number two seed Muhammad Asim Khan in the last four.

This proved the closest of Sam’s matches in the event, but he emerged victorious in straight games again, 12-10, 11-8, 12-10 in a match that lasted more than an hour and involved two tie-breaks.