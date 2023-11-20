News you can trust since 1852
Pontefract take down leaders Doncaster in Yorkshire Premier Squash League

Pontefract 1 are creeping into contention for the Yorkshire Premier Squash League title after boosting their chances with a fantastic win over leaders Doncaster.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 20th Nov 2023, 11:14 GMT
Doncaster travelled to Ponte riding high after five wins out of six, but the late introduction of world number 25 Patrick Rooney to the home side's line-up proved crucial as he capped an 18-5 victory.

Ponte club captain Matt Godson got the hosts off to a flying start with a straight-games win, while their new signing, Egyptian Omar El Torkey, inflicted a similar outcome on Doncaster's Toby Ponting.

Although ex-Ponte player Lewis Doughty got one back for Donny, Pontefract's top order completed the job. Elijah Thomas beat fellow Kiwi Joel Arscott at second string and Rooney won a four-game cracker against the up-and-coming Simon Herbert.

Pontefract 1's Patrick Rooney was instrumental in the defeat of Doncaster in the Yorkshire Premier Squash League..
Pontefract 1's Patrick Rooney was instrumental in the defeat of Doncaster in the Yorkshire Premier Squash League..

Although Jack Cooper landed an early blow for visitors Pontefract 2 in winning a five-game thriller against Jack Cornell they went down against Hallamshire.

The hosts asserted control as their middle order of Matt Gregory, Adam Turner and the legendary Nick Matthew all won briskly.

At top string, New Zealand's Commonwealth Games team member Temwa Chileshe recovered from losing the first game against Rhys Evans to hit back and win in four, sealing a 19-4 home win for the Sheffield club.

Dunnington reclaimed top spot as they took advantage of Doncaster’s defeat with a routine victory against bottom of the table Ferriby Hall.

It was all over rapidly after Matthew Stephenson, Michael Andrews, Kuwaiti Seif Heikal and Pakistani Amaad Fareed dropped just one game between them.

