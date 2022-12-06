Pontefract team too good for leaders Queens in Yorkshire Premier Squash League match

Defending champions Queens were missing Welsh international Emyr Evans, British junior champion Finnlay Withington and mainstay Josh Taylor, but it was still a strong effort from the Ponte team who ran out 18-7 winners against opponents who started the game in top spot.

Captain Matt Godson was up first and took care of Queens’ Matthew Hearst in four while on the adjacent court Commonwealth Games women’s singles runner-up Hollie Naughton also took four games to see off ex-Ponte player Danny Bray.

At fifth string, Ponte’s Chris Gillespie sealed the winning bonus points for the hosts by quickly conquering former world no.15 Sarah Campion.

Hollie Naughton helped Pontefract 2 to beat Queens in the Yorkshire Premier League. Picture: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images

The successes just kept on coming for Ponte 2 as Tom Bamford won an epic duel with enigmatic Kuwaiti Bader Almaghrebi 14/12 in the fifth.

Queens finally put a ‘W’ on the board when veteran former pro James Earles won a top-string nick fest with Adam Taylor in four games.

Pontefract’s first team came out on top 17-5 in a mid-table battle at Woodfield.

The first two matches were shared with wins for Ponte’s stalwart Jon Riley at five and Woodfield’s Haaris Vine at four.

Ponte took control thereafter, though, with George Wileman and Welshman Rhys Evans winning in brisk fashion before world no.69 Sam Todd applied the coup de gras at number one.

Dunnington head into the Christmas break as leaders after they hammered Chapel Allerton to take advantage of the rare Queens defeat.

The 2018 champions whitewashed bottom club Chapel Allerton 20-0 in North Leeds to top the table at the halfway point of the season by 11 points.

Nos 4 and 5, Matthew Stephenson and Taminder Gata-Aura, both made quick work of their victories early in the evening, before Luke McFarland was at least taken to a tie-break in the first game by Chapel A’s no.3 Cameron Ward.

Michael Andrews took care of Richard Hinds at second string before ex-England international Chris Simpson was taken to two tie-breaks by Connor Sheen, but the result was the same – a fifth straight-games win for the visitors from York.

Hallamshire are handily placed in third, only 17 points off the lead, after they hammered cross-town Sheffield rivals Abbeydale 20-2.

Ollie Turner and Hayden Tetley fought out a five-game cracker at fifth string, but thereafter all four remaining matches were over in the blink of an eye.

Nick Wall Snr, Matt Gregory (winning his first YPL match of the season at the fourth attempt), Adam Turner (winning an eighth YPL game in succession) and three-time world champion Nick Matthew all romped home in three.

There is a bit of a gap to fourth-placed Doncaster, who are tied on 104 points with Pontefract 2.

The South Yorkshire side won 17-9 at top flight new boys Harrogate on Wednesday in a see-saw encounter.

Lower-order duo Dominic Bayley and Ross Kneller got Harrogate off to a flyer with lengthy victories, but Doncaster clawed their way back into the contest with Canada’s Brett Schille winning in three and Lewis Doughty toppling Harrogate’s home-grown youngster Josh Rowley in four.

