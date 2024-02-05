Pontefract thump former champs Queens to pull clear with Doncaster in Yorkshire Premier League

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leaders ​Doncaster also enjoyed a convincing win over bottom placed Woodfield and they and Pontefract 1 have now put daylight between themselves and the chasing pack at the top of the Premier.

With just five rounds remaining, Doncaster lead Ponte by just three points, but the gap to third-placed Hallamshire is now 23 despite the Sheffield side recorded a big win of their own on Wednesday night.

Pontefract 1 were ruthless in their slightly surprising 20-4 demolition of 2022 champions Queens in Halifax.

Pontefract 1 top string Patrick Rooney. Picture: PSA

Captain Matt Godson kept up his great record this season with victory at number five and in-form Adam Taylor won a humdinger with Queens' fourth string Cory Harding.

Tom Bamford continued the one-way traffic although he was pushed by Bader Almaghrebi in four lengthy games.

New Zealander Elijah Thomas was also thoroughly tested by former pro James Earles over four games, then the stage was set for Finnlay Withington to take on world number 24 Patrick Rooney, with the Ponte star winning in a thoroughly entertaining three games.

Pontefract 2 remain in peril in second bottom following a damaging 19-6 home defeat to seventh-placed Abbeydale.