News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Wedding of Charles and Camilla recreated on Netflix’s The Crown
11 minutes ago King Charles’ new appointments to historic order ahead of coronation
48 minutes ago Glastonbury Festival resale tickets sell out in just six minutes
58 minutes ago Prince Louis’ birthday celebrated with smiling wheelbarrow photo
11 hours ago UK emergency alert: What is UK phone alert and why is it happening
20 hours ago How cinemas and venues will limit disruption during UK emergency alert

Pontefract's Asia Harris plays key role in England being crowned European U19 Squash champions

Pontefract squash star Asia Harris has enjoyed success in prestigious individual and team events as she continues her progress up the world ladder.

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read

​Asia has recently broken into the top 100 in the women’s world squash rankings and is now on the Professional Squash Association tour where she enjoyed success in the last month.

The 18-year-old former Ackworth School student won a PSA title in Newcastle, beating Scotland’s Ellie Jones 3/0 in the final in an event in which Asia produced a string of impressive displays.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Asia has also just been to Switzerland with the England team and helped them to be crowned European champions in the girls U19s section.

Asia Harris helped England to win the European U19s Championships.Asia Harris helped England to win the European U19s Championships.
Asia Harris helped England to win the European U19s Championships.
Most Popular

England reached the final where they took on regular rivals France and Asia played a key part in her country’s eventual 3-2 victory.

Up against Lauren Baltayen, the Pontefract ace came out on top 3/2 in an epic match that proved pivotal. Asia looked set for a comfortable victory initially when going went 2/0 up, but lost the next two sets before coming back strongly to win 11/7 in the decider.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was an outstanding performance, doing herself and her England team proud.

An individual competition also took place in the same week and saw Asia beat Franka Vidovic, from Croatia, 3/0 in the semi-finals and defeat Amelie Haworth, from England, in the final to bring home a second gold medal from the event.

Asia Harris at the top of the podium at the European U19s Squash Championships.Asia Harris at the top of the podium at the European U19s Squash Championships.
Asia Harris at the top of the podium at the European U19s Squash Championships.

Asia recently celebrated turning 18 by finishing third out of 128 competitors at the US Junior Open in Philadelphia and was sixth at the British Junior Open in another large field.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Pontefract's Asia Harris ready to make sacrifices in bid to be best in the world
Related topics:EnglandPontefractFranceSwitzerland