Pontefract's Max Litchfield back with a bang on world stage with silver medal swim in Doha
After taking a break from top level swimming, the former Badsworth CE J&I School pupil was back with a bang as he swam to a silver medal in the men’s 400 metres individual medley.
In his best event, Max finished finished in a time of 4:10.40 and will now be hoping to win a place in the Team GB swimming squad for this summer’s Olympics in Paris.
The 28-year-old has set his sights on going at least one better than in the last two Olympics when he finished fourth in the 400m IM final in both the Rio and Tokyo Olympics.
He has been training out in South Africa and showed it was going well as he breezed into the final in Doha with the second fastest qualifying time (4:12.54) then produced his silver swim.
"I came in with no pressure on times or medals or anything, which is maybe where I’ve gone wrong in the past,” said Litchfield.
"Being so close so many times it’s just built up and built up.
"Obviously there were a lot of people missing from this race, but to get on that podium nonetheless is amazing.
"The time is great – probably my fourth or five fastest time ever so I can’t complain with that in February.
"I think I executed the race well, stuck to my own race plan. Over the moon to be on the podium and I’m looking forward to the rest of the year now.
"I could thank a thousand people, but I’m thankful to UK Sport especially for keeping me going.”