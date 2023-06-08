Pontefract's Sienna Lavine smashes West Yorkshire League record with outstanding run

The talented 10-year-old runner has been improving her performances almost every time she competes and in last week's competition she set a new West Yorkshire League record for under 11 Girls in the 600 metres with an incredible time of one minute, 44.93 seconds.

This improved the previous league record by a massive 2.69 seconds.

The time was also a Pontefract Athletics Club record for all age groups from under 11 through to senior women.

Pontefract AC's Sienna Lavine was in record breaking form in the West Yorkshire Track and Field League competition at Cleckheaton.

Sienna is well clear at the top of the UK rankings for under 11 Girls in the 600 metres, more than seven seconds quicker than any other girl in the country.

Her 1:44.93 also places her fourth in the UK rankings for under 13 girls, showing further what a talent she is and how she is capable of reaching a high level in the sport in the coming years with the right development and guidance.

Sienna is also equal second in the UK rankings for under 11 girls in the 75 metres sprint with a best time of 10.89 seconds, which she recorded in the previous West Yorkshire League competition at Wakefield three weeks earlier.

There was another good performance from a Pontefract AC athlete in last week’s West Yorkshire League meeting with Katie Kelly winning her heat in the under 17 ladies 100 metres. She was second quickest overall in 13.80 seconds.