Pontefract's Yorkshire Premier League title hopes are ended with Doncaster becoming champions

Doncaster – who have had Pontefract squash ace Asia Harris in their ranks this season – clinched their first ever Yorkshire Premier League title after victory over defending champions Hallamshire gave them an unassailable 30-point lead with one match to go.

They have been the dominant force all season in the country's leading regional team squash league, winning 14 of 17 matches under the leadership of manager David Cooke and captain Joel Arscott.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter

"This is a really important milestone for us," said Cooke. "It's been such a positive year with loads of new members, including kids and women, joining the club. We've created a bit of a buzz in the community and the club is a really lively place to be.

Doncaster's title-clinching team Lewis Doughty, Will Donnelly, Joel Arscott, Simon Herbert, Ed Walker.

"This is the perfect season for us to win the Yorkshire Premier League. I want to thank all our volunteers and club pros for creating such an amazing environment."

While Doncaster’s were winning 16-9 against Hallamshire, second-placed Pontefract 1 lost their derby match with Pontefract 2 – a result which sets up a tense relegation decider for he latter against bottom-placed Woodfield.

Pontefract 1's hopes of denying Doncaster were only nominal – and a highly unlikely title turnaround was rendered mathematically impossible when Pontefract 2 won both lower-order ties in their inter-club battle in straight games through Joe Royle and Connor Sheen.

At third string, Pontefract 1's Ben Beachill roared to victory over Chester Dockray and veteran Adam Taylor outmanoeuvred Ben Hetherington to leave the tie at 2-2 heading into the top-string conclusion.

It was Pontefract 2's Mason Smales who clinched a crucial 14-7 win as he put in a brutal shift to topple Tom Bamford in four games.