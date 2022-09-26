Race is hotting up to be top trainer at Pontefract in 2022

Wins for trainers Mark Johnston, Tim Easterby and David O’Meara means they now find themselves in a four-way tie at the top of leader board with Karl Burke in the race to be leading trainer at Pontefract this year, writes Alexia Chesters.

As the season at Ponte draws closer to the end it seems the race to be leader of the turf is just starting to heat up.

The opening race on the card was The Yorkshire Wonder Horse Apprentice Handicap and it was a sweet victory for trainer Ann Duffield, as her horse Arnold was back to winning ways after 12 months without a victory.

Eagle's Way forges clear on the run-in to win at Pontefract. Picture: Anna Gowthorpe

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ridden by Oisin McSweeney, the pair made relentless headway to the leaders, before switching right and crossing the line half a length clear of the rest of the field. The well-timed ride gave Oisin his 21st winner this year and saw eight-year-old Arnold back in the Winners’ Enclosure.

The second race of the day, The Northern Commercials - Service, Sales And Parts EBF 'Confined' Maiden Stakes, staged over six furlongs went the way of market favourite Kitai, under Richard Kingscote.

It was arguably the easiest win of the day and Kitai, trained by Charlie & Mark Johnston secured a cosy win when clearing away from runner-up Banquo.

It was the first win for this two-year-old on her third outing and she may be one to keep an eye on in the future.

Dora Milaje races well clear for jockey Jason Hart to win at Pontefract. Picture: Anna Gowthorpe

There was nearly a quick double on the card for the Johnstons but their Outside World couldn’t hold off Eagle’s Way in the third race.

Instead, it was a win for Sir Mark Prescott whose horse maintained his unbeaten record this season and secured a fourth win on the bounce.

Eagle’s Way, a son of Gleneagles, held the win comfortably under Luke Morris in the one mile, two furlong handicap, leaving the rest of the field trailing behind.

David O’Meara found himself joint top of the trainer’s leader board after his horse Dora Milaje made a winning debut in the fourth race.

Following a treble at Redcar the day before, jockey Jason Hart is on fire! He held the two-year-old along the inside rail before surging home past market favourite Lerwick, to take the victory.

Dora Milaje gave Jason his fifth win at Ponte this season which sees him move up to joint second in the race to be leading jockey at the course.

Race 5, The Baby Dylan’s First Day At The Races Handicap, went the way of Ginger Jam for trainer Nigel Tinkler and jockey Sophie Clements.

If you were watching this race at home, you may have seen Baby Dylan’s TV debut in the Parade Ring!

It was the second win this season at Pontefract for jockey Kevin Stott in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies' Nursery Handicap aboard Enola Grey.

It was the sixth outing for the filly, trained by Jonathan Portman, but it was her first time coming back into the Winners’ Enclosure.

There was a lot of excitement ahead of the last race of the day as Corinthia Knight was bidding for a seventh career win here at Pontefract while It Just Takes Time was looking to tick off a fifth win this season at another Yorkshire Racecourse in his bid to become the first Yorkshire Wonder Horse.

However, it did not go quite as planned for either horse, with 18/1 shot Golden Apollo storming to success. The Tim Easterby trained runner last scored at Ponte back in 2017.