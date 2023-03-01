England Squash’s Rally Together campaign has partnered with Pontefract’s Squash and Leisure Club to offer cut-price squash sessions to any women who goes along on Sunday March 5 in honour of International Women’s Week.

The campaign aims to increase female participation at all levels of the sport, and encourage women of all ages to pick up a racket and take to their local court, have fun, and make new friends.

The session runs from 4pm till 6pm at the club with all equipment provided. It will be followed by drinks and a buffet.

Pontefract Squash and Leisure Club is offering cut-price squash sessions to any women that attends their event on 5 March.

Women who have previously played squash and who would like to get back involved with the sport are also welcome to attend.

Jo Rowbottom, head of partnerships and communities at England Squash, said: “There’s something for everyone with squash regardless of your age, ability, or fitness levels.

“You can play in your own way, whether that’s booking a local court with friends or family, going along to one of the many friendly squash venues across the country, or joining one of the Rally Together events.

“More and more women are taking up the sport and we hope this International Women’s Day even more people will take the opportunity to try squash. They certainly won’t regret it.”