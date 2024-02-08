Record breaking Sienna Lavine races to track first for Pontefract AC in Northern Indoor Championships

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Despite being one year younger than some of her competitors in the U13 girls age group, Sienna was in total control in the 800m event, which was run as a straight final.

She took the lead before the end of the first lap and gradually applied the pressure, which the other athletes were unable to match, crossing the finish line in a remarkable two minutes, 19.24 seconds to improve her personal best and club record by well over three seconds in winning the race by more than 1½ seconds.

Sienna is the first Pontefract AC athlete to win a gold medal on the track in a Northern Athletics Championship, both of the club's previous gold medal winners having achieved that accolade in the high jump.

Sienna Lavine (centre) with her gold medal won in the Northern Indoor Championships.

Sienna also competed in the 60m, winning her heat in 8.69 seconds and her semi-final in 8.57 seconds. In the final, she did well to win the bronze medal, finishing third in 8.61 seconds.

Isabella Tordoff competed in the U15 girls long jump and recorded a PB of 3.80m.

Two weeks earlier, Sienna competed in meeting three of the South Yorkshire Indoor Athletics Series and ran the 1200m for the first time, winning by a considerable margin and improving the Pontefract club's U13 girls record by more than 17 seconds with a time of 3:52.38.