The event was held at the Upton Arms and was the conclusion of the second full season after returning from the Covid 19 pandemic.

The Plate Knockout final opened proceedings and saw the same two teams who contested the previous week's one-pointer Handicap Cup final, Flanagan's Army and the Old Taverners, again up against each other.

Another close contest ensued as a tense affair again ran to a last question decider, which again went in Flanagan's Army's favour by a single point, by a score of 69 to 68.

Division One champions Lofthouse Lions (from left) David Bill (captain), Evan Lynch, Sean Fisher, Peter Saxton, Andy Cook receive their trophy from Stacey Curtis, of Layers Cleaning.

After that thriller, the scene was set for a classic Knockout Cup final, between the FTQL's relative newcomers and already twice league Champions Lofthouse Lions and the FTQL's historically most successful team Wanderers.

However, upon the question reader opening the questions it was discovered that there was an insurmountable technical issue with the questions and the final could not proceed.

It was decided on the spot to attempt to reschedule the final for another venue on a date mutually acceptable to the teams.

The rest of the evening was a bit deflated, but the annual members draw where one team wins a year's free league fees went ahead with Olde Taverners winning.

Team members from Division Two champions Kippax Legionnaires Graham Sharp and Ian Sutton (captain), with Stacey Curtis, of Layers Cleaning.

The presentations section of the truncated evening took place with presentations to league champions Lofthouse Lions and Division Two winners Kippax Legionnaires.

Winners of the divisional Individual competitions were Evan Lynch, of Lofthouse Lions, and Ian Sutton, of Kippax Legionnaires, while the Spirit of the Game Award, voted for by all league members, went to Ian Moore. of Featherstone Phoenix.

A special engraved glass award was made to the Wanderers team, who have decided to leave the FTQL and secretary Simon Curtis paid tribute to their membership of the league for over 19 years, becoming the most successful team in the history of the league with 12 league championships and 10 Knockout Cups to their name.

Trophies were presented by Stacey Curtis, of the league's sponsor Layers Cleaning.

Spirit of the Game vote winner Ian Moore, of Featherstone Phoenix, with award co presenters Stacey Curtis and Helen Topps, from the FTQL committee.

And that was it, the evening concluded with some nice sandwiches and lasagne provided by the Upton Arms and the league now waits to hear what date has been scheduled for the Knockout Cup replay and the venue too, at which all and any interested parties will be more than welcome to attend.

A long service farewell award was presented to the Wanderers team (from left) Barry Simmons, Lee Warburton, Diane Hallagan (captain), and Mick Goodrick by Stacey Curtis, of sponsors Layers Cleaning.

Plate Knockout winners Flanagan's Army (from left) Peter Handley, Duncan Cooper (captain), David Wheatley, Ashley Handley, with Stacey Curtis.

Division One Individual competition winner Evan Lynch is presented with his award by Stacey Curtis.