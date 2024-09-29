How many of the stories and photos do you remember from these 2012 editions?
1. Lynch pin
Castleford players combine to halt Andy Lynch - a Hull FC player in 2012 - in the Super League game that saw some improvement from the Tigers and brought about a vote of confidence from the board in head coach Ian Millward. Photo: National World
2. Four star
Ian Hardman crossed for four tries as Featherstone Rovers breezed through a second round Challenge Cup tie against amateurs Hunslet Old Boys, winning 86-12. Photo: National World
3. Cup draw
Daryl Powell was featured in the Express with his comments on his Featherstone Rovers side being drawn out against their local rivals Castleford Tigers in the fourth round of the Challenge Cup. He said: "It should be a great game. I think it will get the whole area buzzing. It is the draw that everybody wanted - players, staff and fans." Photo: National World
4. Four in vain
Sam Orange was featured in the Express after scoring four tries in vain for Castleford Tigers U20s in a 32-26 defeat to Hull FC's U20s. Photo: National World
