Flash back to 2012 with these retro pictures.Flash back to 2012 with these retro pictures.
Flash back to 2012 with these retro pictures.

Retro: 14 pictures from the sport pages of the Pontefract and Castleford Express from over 10 years ago

By Kara McKune
Published 29th Sep 2024, 19:00 BST
Here's 14 pictures that show what was featuring in the sports pages of the Pontefract & Castleford Express from 12 years ago.

How many of the stories and photos do you remember from these 2012 editions?

Castleford players combine to halt Andy Lynch - a Hull FC player in 2012 - in the Super League game that saw some improvement from the Tigers and brought about a vote of confidence from the board in head coach Ian Millward.

1. Lynch pin

Castleford players combine to halt Andy Lynch - a Hull FC player in 2012 - in the Super League game that saw some improvement from the Tigers and brought about a vote of confidence from the board in head coach Ian Millward. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Ian Hardman crossed for four tries as Featherstone Rovers breezed through a second round Challenge Cup tie against amateurs Hunslet Old Boys, winning 86-12.

2. Four star

Ian Hardman crossed for four tries as Featherstone Rovers breezed through a second round Challenge Cup tie against amateurs Hunslet Old Boys, winning 86-12. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Daryl Powell was featured in the Express with his comments on his Featherstone Rovers side being drawn out against their local rivals Castleford Tigers in the fourth round of the Challenge Cup. He said: "It should be a great game. I think it will get the whole area buzzing. It is the draw that everybody wanted - players, staff and fans."

3. Cup draw

Daryl Powell was featured in the Express with his comments on his Featherstone Rovers side being drawn out against their local rivals Castleford Tigers in the fourth round of the Challenge Cup. He said: "It should be a great game. I think it will get the whole area buzzing. It is the draw that everybody wanted - players, staff and fans." Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Sam Orange was featured in the Express after scoring four tries in vain for Castleford Tigers U20s in a 32-26 defeat to Hull FC's U20s.

4. Four in vain

Sam Orange was featured in the Express after scoring four tries in vain for Castleford Tigers U20s in a 32-26 defeat to Hull FC's U20s. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Pontefract