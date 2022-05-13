RETRO FOCUS: 10 pictures from from our sport pages of 10 years ago

1. Daryl Clark excites Cas fans

The then 19-year-old Daryl Clark flies in for a try and came in for big praise from head coach Ian Millward for his performance for Castleford Tigers against Widnes. He told the Express: "I thought Daryl Clark was quite outstanding. When I got a job here the first thing I did was to put Daryl on a four-year contract. He's an exciting talent and a very good player."