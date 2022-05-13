RETRO FOCUS: 10 pictures from from our sport pages of 10 years ago

How many of the stories and pictures you remember from the May 10, 2012 edition?
1. Daryl Clark excites Cas fans
The then 19-year-old Daryl Clark flies in for a try and came in for big praise from head coach Ian Millward for his performance for Castleford Tigers against Widnes. He told the Express: "I thought Daryl Clark was quite outstanding. When I got a job here the first thing I did was to put Daryl on a four-year contract. He's an exciting talent and a very good player."
2. Hat-trick hero
Nick Youngquest races away towards one of his three tries in Castleford Tigers' 36-12 win over Widnes Vikings.
3. Back to earth for Rovers
Matty Dale crossed for a try for Featherstone Rovers, but after their cup heroics a decade ago they came down to earth with a bump with a 60-12 defeat to Halifax.
4. Cup triumph
Kellingley Welfare U17s were celebrating after winning the Charles Rice League Invitation Cup.