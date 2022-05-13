Castleford Tigers celebrate Jordan Thompson's try against Widnes when they returned to winning ways a decade ago this week.

RETRO FOCUS: 10 pictures from from our sport pages of 10 years ago

Here's 10 pictures from the sports pages of the Pontefract & Castleford Express this week 10 years ago.

By Tony Harber
Friday, 13th May 2022, 10:39 am

How many of the stories and pictures you remember from the May 10, 2012 edition?

1. Daryl Clark excites Cas fans

The then 19-year-old Daryl Clark flies in for a try and came in for big praise from head coach Ian Millward for his performance for Castleford Tigers against Widnes. He told the Express: "I thought Daryl Clark was quite outstanding. When I got a job here the first thing I did was to put Daryl on a four-year contract. He's an exciting talent and a very good player."

2. Hat-trick hero

Nick Youngquest races away towards one of his three tries in Castleford Tigers' 36-12 win over Widnes Vikings.

3. Back to earth for Rovers

Matty Dale crossed for a try for Featherstone Rovers, but after their cup heroics a decade ago they came down to earth with a bump with a 60-12 defeat to Halifax.

4. Cup triumph

Kellingley Welfare U17s were celebrating after winning the Charles Rice League Invitation Cup.

