Hemsworth MW players celebrate Lee Dawson's goal in their derby game against Pontefract Collieries. It was only to bring the team a point, however, with Liam Ormsby scoring for Colls.

RETRO FOCUS: 10 pictures from our sports pages 10 years ago

Here's this week's look back at a decade ago with images that show what was making the sports news in the April 5, 2012 edition of the Pontefract & Castleford Express.

By Tony Harber
Friday, 8th April 2022, 10:00 am

How many of these pictures and stories do you remember?

1. Derby rivals

Pontefract Collieries' Gareth Roberts up against Lee Swift in the derby game with Hemsworth MW that featured in the Express 10 years ago.

2. Tigers home in on first win

Steve Snitch is about to put the ball down to score a try in Casteford Tigers' exciting 34-30 win over Hull KR. It was the Tigers' first home win of the season and was achieved thanks to Nick Youngquest's injury-time try.

3. Rovers win again

Featherstone Rovers were also in winning form as they beat Dewsbury Rams 24-12 with Matty Dale pictured scoring one of the tries.

4. Stuart's milestone game

Stuart Dickens in action against Dewsbury Rams on his 400th appearance for Featherstone Rovers.

