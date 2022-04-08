RETRO FOCUS: 10 pictures from our sports pages 10 years ago

How many of these pictures and stories do you remember?
1. Derby rivals
Pontefract Collieries' Gareth Roberts up against Lee Swift in the derby game with Hemsworth MW that featured in the Express 10 years ago.
2. Tigers home in on first win
Steve Snitch is about to put the ball down to score a try in Casteford Tigers' exciting 34-30 win over Hull KR. It was the Tigers' first home win of the season and was achieved thanks to Nick Youngquest's injury-time try.
3. Rovers win again
Featherstone Rovers were also in winning form as they beat Dewsbury Rams 24-12 with Matty Dale pictured scoring one of the tries.
4. Stuart's milestone game
Stuart Dickens in action against Dewsbury Rams on his 400th appearance for Featherstone Rovers.