Retro Gallery: 10 pictures from our sport pages of 10 years ago

Richard Owen scored two tries as Castleford Tigers made a winning start to the Super League season 10 years ago, beating Salford City Reds 24-10 in their first game with Ian Millward as head coach.

Here's 10 pictures that show what was featuring in the sports pages of the Pontefract & Castleford Express this week 10 years ago.

By Tony Harber
Friday, 11th February 2022, 10:00 am

How many of the stories and photos do you remember from the February 9, 2012 edition?

1. Winning start

Josh Griffin was a try scorer for Castleford Tigers on his competitive debut for the club in their opening game of the season against Salford City Reds. Richard Owen (two) and Adam Milner also crossed for tries, while Kirk Dixon kicked four goals in a 24-10 win achieved on a snow covered pitch.

2. Rovers squad

Featherstone Rovers' 2012 squad pictured ahead of their big kick-off for the 2012 season, which was previewed in the February 12 edition.

3. Kyle's back

Kyle Briggs returned to Featherstone Rovers on loan from Breadford Bulls for the start of the 2012 season and Rovers head coach Daryl Powell revealed to the Express that the player would make his second debut for Fev in the opening game of the season at Oldham.

4. Leaving Featherstone

It was announced that Simon Riley was to leave his chief executive role with Featherstone Rovers.

