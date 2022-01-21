How many of the stories and photos do you remember from the January 19, 2012 edition?
1. Pre-season success
Action from Castleford Tigers' pre-season match against Huddersfield Giants, which featured in the January 19, 2012 edition of the Pontefract & Castleford Express. A young Nathan Massey drives forward in the 32-22 victory for the Tigers.
2. Brett's boost for Tigers
The big story of the week was Brett Ferres confirming that he would be fit to start the 2012 season for Castleford Tigers after recovering from shoulder and knee injuries.
3. Testimonial preparations
The Express featured a preview on Featherstone Rovers' preparations to play Leeds Rhinos in a testimonial match for Rob Burrow. Then Rovers head coach Daryl Powell told us how he planned to play his strongest possible side and how he wanted the team to do themselves justice against their Super League opponents.
4. Captain Danny
Danny Orr, pictured scoring in the game against Huddersfield Giants in January, 2012, told the Express that he was delighted to have been reappointed Castleford Tigers skipper for the 2012 season.