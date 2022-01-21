Josh Griffin in the thick of the action as Castleford Tigers took on Huddersfield Giants in a pre-season friendly in 2012, winning 32-22.

Retro Gallery: 10 pictures that show what was making the sport pages 10 years ago

Here's 10 pictures that illustrate what was featuring in the sports pages of the Pontefract & Castleford Express 10 years ago.

By Tony Harber
Friday, 21st January 2022, 10:06 am

How many of the stories and photos do you remember from the January 19, 2012 edition?

1. Pre-season success

Action from Castleford Tigers' pre-season match against Huddersfield Giants, which featured in the January 19, 2012 edition of the Pontefract & Castleford Express. A young Nathan Massey drives forward in the 32-22 victory for the Tigers.

2. Brett's boost for Tigers

The big story of the week was Brett Ferres confirming that he would be fit to start the 2012 season for Castleford Tigers after recovering from shoulder and knee injuries.

3. Testimonial preparations

The Express featured a preview on Featherstone Rovers' preparations to play Leeds Rhinos in a testimonial match for Rob Burrow. Then Rovers head coach Daryl Powell told us how he planned to play his strongest possible side and how he wanted the team to do themselves justice against their Super League opponents.

4. Captain Danny

Danny Orr, pictured scoring in the game against Huddersfield Giants in January, 2012, told the Express that he was delighted to have been reappointed Castleford Tigers skipper for the 2012 season.

