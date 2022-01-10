Dale Morton races clear during Wakefield Wildcats' 38-24 pre-season win over Sheffield Eagles.

Retro Gallery: 10 Wakefield sport pictures from 10 years ago

Wakefield Wildcats' victory over Sheffield Eagles during pre-season and Wakefield Harriers competing in the Yorkshire Cross Country Championships were among the pictures published in the Wakefield Express 10 years ago.

By Mark Berry
Monday, 10th January 2022, 4:00 pm

There was also rugby union and amateur football within the Express pages in January 2012.

How many do you remember?

1. Wrapped Up

Russ Spiers is tackled during Wakefield Wildcats' 38-24 pre-season win over Sheffield Eagles.

Photo Sales

2. Attack

Wakefield Wildcats' Tom Lillycrop attacks the Sheffield Eagles defence.

Photo Sales

3. In the Country

Wakefield Harriers' U15s team in the Yorkshire Cross Country Championships. Picture: Ken Mann

Photo: Ken Mann

Photo Sales

4. On the Run

Action from the Yorkshire Cross Country Championships. Picture: Ken Mann

Photo: Ken Mann

Photo Sales
WakefieldSheffield Eagles
Next Page
Page 1 of 3