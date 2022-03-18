Retro Gallery: 11 pictures showing what was making our sport pages 10 years ago

Nick Fozzard swapped his boots for a briefcase as the Great Britain international forward became Castleford Tigers' new commercial manager 10 years ago this month.

Here's 11 pictures that show what was featuring in the sports pages of the Pontefract & Castleford Express this week 10 years ago.

By Tony Harber
Friday, 18th March 2022, 10:00 am

See how many of the stories and photos you remember from the March 15, 2012 edition.

1. Sam's double

Sam Smeaton scored two tries as Featherstone Rovers made a winning start to their Championship campaign with a 22-12 win away to Keighley Cougars.

2. Young Bussey

Young half-back Jack Bussey in action for Featherstone Rovers against Keighley.

3. Ryan's try in vain

Ryan McGoldrick was a try scorer, but an injury-hit Castleford Tigers team were well beaten, 42-16, away to London Broncos in Super League.

4. Casey's deal

Young England Academy hooker Casey Canterbury signed a new three-year deal with Castleford Tigers in March, 2012, and is pictured with head coach Ian Millward and player performance manager Richard Tunningley.

