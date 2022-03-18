Retro Gallery: 11 pictures showing what was making our sport pages 10 years ago

See how many of the stories and photos you remember from the March 15, 2012 edition.
1. Sam's double
Sam Smeaton scored two tries as Featherstone Rovers made a winning start to their Championship campaign with a 22-12 win away to Keighley Cougars.
2. Young Bussey
Young half-back Jack Bussey in action for Featherstone Rovers against Keighley.
3. Ryan's try in vain
Ryan McGoldrick was a try scorer, but an injury-hit Castleford Tigers team were well beaten, 42-16, away to London Broncos in Super League.
4. Casey's deal
Young England Academy hooker Casey Canterbury signed a new three-year deal with Castleford Tigers in March, 2012, and is pictured with head coach Ian Millward and player performance manager Richard Tunningley.