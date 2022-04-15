RETRO GALLERY: 12 pictures from our sports pages of 10 years ago

How many of these pictures and stories do you remember?
1. Best performance
Daryl Clark in action for Castleford Tigers in their 34-16 win at Wakefield, which was described by head coach Ian Millward as their "best performance of the season".
2. Narrow defeat
Ryan McGoldrick passes to Jake Emmitt in Castleford Tigers' second game of Easter, 2012, which they narrowly failed to win despite missing 10 first team regulars, going down 18-12 to St Helens.
3. Cup tie preview
Ryan Hudson comes up against a young James Roby in Castleford Tigers' game against St Helens. Ryan was also featured in the Express as part of the preview of the big game ahead when the Tigers were to take on neighbours Featherstone Rovers in a Challenge Cup tie. "It's great for the game," he said, while Rovers coach Daryl Powell said: "I think it will be a fantastic day for the club and hopefully for both sets of fans who will enjoy what should be a real carnival atmosphere."
4. Long unbeaten run ends
Greg Worthington was a try scorer, but Featherstone Rovers maybe had thoughts of the cup tie against Castleford in their head as they lost 60-40 in an amazing game against Sheffield Eagles - their 22-match unbeaten league run coming to an end as a result.