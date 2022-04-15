RETRO GALLERY: 12 pictures from our sports pages of 10 years ago

3. Cup tie preview

Ryan Hudson comes up against a young James Roby in Castleford Tigers' game against St Helens. Ryan was also featured in the Express as part of the preview of the big game ahead when the Tigers were to take on neighbours Featherstone Rovers in a Challenge Cup tie. "It's great for the game," he said, while Rovers coach Daryl Powell said: "I think it will be a fantastic day for the club and hopefully for both sets of fans who will enjoy what should be a real carnival atmosphere."