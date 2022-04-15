Danny Orr with the Adam Watene Memorial Trophy, which he collected as skipper of Castleford Tigers when they beat Wakefield Trinity Wildcats 34-16 in the first of the Easter, 2012 Super League matches.

RETRO GALLERY: 12 pictures from our sports pages of 10 years ago

Here's this week's look back at a decade ago with images that show what was making the sports news in the April 12, 2012 edition of the Pontefract & Castleford Express.

By Tony Harber
Friday, 15th April 2022, 9:38 am

How many of these pictures and stories do you remember?

1. Best performance

Daryl Clark in action for Castleford Tigers in their 34-16 win at Wakefield, which was described by head coach Ian Millward as their "best performance of the season".

2. Narrow defeat

Ryan McGoldrick passes to Jake Emmitt in Castleford Tigers' second game of Easter, 2012, which they narrowly failed to win despite missing 10 first team regulars, going down 18-12 to St Helens.

3. Cup tie preview

Ryan Hudson comes up against a young James Roby in Castleford Tigers' game against St Helens. Ryan was also featured in the Express as part of the preview of the big game ahead when the Tigers were to take on neighbours Featherstone Rovers in a Challenge Cup tie. "It's great for the game," he said, while Rovers coach Daryl Powell said: "I think it will be a fantastic day for the club and hopefully for both sets of fans who will enjoy what should be a real carnival atmosphere."

4. Long unbeaten run ends

Greg Worthington was a try scorer, but Featherstone Rovers maybe had thoughts of the cup tie against Castleford in their head as they lost 60-40 in an amazing game against Sheffield Eagles - their 22-match unbeaten league run coming to an end as a result.

